Cafesjian Art Trust  (CAT) Museum’s new exhibit is called “Highlights of the Collection.” It offers an opportunity for visitors to experience the depth of Gerard Cafesjian’s art collection showcasing a variety in both style and medium. Visitors can anticipate an array of paintings, glass sculptures, decorative works and prints drawn from the more than 3,000-piece permanent collection. Pieces featured in the collection include: (Top left) “Pantheon IX” by Sam Gilliam, (Top right) Asprey & Co., enamel and gem-set armadillo automaton, (Middle) “From East to West Scene of Japan #82” by Hiroshi Yamano, (Bottom left) “Le Soir a Quessant” by Henry Moret and (Bottom right) “Blues” by Ann Wolff.  The exhibit will run through Oct. 14. CAT, supported by a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is located at 4600 Churchill Street in Shoreview. To make reservations to visit the exhibit, go to cafesjianarttrust.org.

