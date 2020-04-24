A 58-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to burglarize two Ramsey County homes and crashing his car while fleeing from law enforcement.
Douglas Wesley Phaneuf, of Hennepin County, was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.,
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said that deputies received report of a burglary in progress from a North Oaks resident at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 20. The homeowner called 911 after seeing a man resembling Phaneuf on his property. The man fled before deputies arrived, but the homeowner was able to provide a vehicle description.
Around noon, deputies received another 911 call about another burglary in progress in White Bear Township, where the suspect reportedly confronted and pushed down the homeowner before fleeing the residence. The homeowner gave deputies a vehicle description and a license plate number.
Deputies later located the car traveling along Highway 96 and attempted a traffic stop, but Phaneuf fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Shoreview, Arden Hills and New Brighton. The pursuit ended when Phaneuf crashed his car at the intersection of County Road E and Silver Lake Road in New Brighton.
Two squad cars were damaged in the pursuit, and a deputy was treated for minor injuries.
Phaneuf's prior arrests date back to 1980 and include four burglary convictions as well as aggravated robbery, receiving stolen goods and drug possession.
The case remains under investigation.
