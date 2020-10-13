The installation service for Bethel University’s sixth president Ross Allen was held at Benson Great Hall at Bethel University on Oct. 2, with a limited number of attendees due to COVID-19.
Latest News
- ‘Everybody’s journey is different’
- Tennis: Mahtomedi blanks Stillwater, faces Mounds View in clash of undefeated
- October is National Bullying Prevention Month
- Bethel officially welcomes new president
- Farmers market vendors stay afloat during COVID
- Pumpkins: 3 decades in the making
- The boo must go on: Dead End Hayride returns despite pandemic
- Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Bumps in road lead retirees back to olive oil business
- Sausage Haus employees convicted of game law violations
- Cleaner ditch means cleaner lake: Bald Eagle benefits from $329K grant
- Letters to the Editor
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Would you, could you, with a fox? Sustainable Safari says ‘yes’
- Lino Lakes water tower bowl installed
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Football: Bears lose opener to Stillwater 52-24
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.