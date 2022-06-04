Top-seeded Maple Grove edged Mounds View 5-4 in nine innings Friday, emerging as the lone unbeaten in the double elimination Section 5AAAA tournament. Tyler Guerin hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead, and Blake Geurin’s sacrifice fly in the eighth gave them a 4-3 lead, but the Crimson rallied each time. Aiden McMahon was 3-for-4 and scored four runs for Maple Grove, and Zane Vitense and Brian O’Dwyer knocked in two runs each. Aiden Hansen, Vitense and McMahon pitched for the Crimson with McMahon getting the win. Tyler Guerin pitched five innings for the Mustangs, allowing two runs, striking out 10. Brandon Cook pitched the last 3 1/3, allowing three runs, all unearned, taking the loss. The Mustangs had four errors that were costly. The Mustangs (14-8) will play Monday against Totino-Grace or Champlin Park at Osseo, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.