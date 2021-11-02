Mounds View School Board (Elect 3)
Tim Root: 12.52%, 2,508 votes
Yolanda Magee: 23.70%, 4,747 votes
Jon VanOeveren: 13.48%, 2,770 votes
Shauna Bock: 17.24%, 3,453 votes
Christine LaDuke: 11.56%, 2,316 votes
Diane Glasheen: 19.34%, 3,873 votes
Write-in: 2.15%, 431 votes
