Voting booth

The polls are now closed. Keep watching presspubs.com as results come in. 

 Contributed

 

Mounds View School Board (Elect 3) 

Tim Root: 12.52%, 2,508 votes

Yolanda Magee: 23.70%, 4,747 votes

Jon VanOeveren: 13.48%, 2,770 votes

Shauna Bock: 17.24%, 3,453 votes

Christine LaDuke: 11.56%, 2,316 votes

Diane Glasheen: 19.34%, 3,873 votes

Write-in: 2.15%, 431 votes

 

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.