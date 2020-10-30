East metro residents seeking a more comfortable alternative to the COVID-19 nasal swab test can now find one locally.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has opened a saliva testing site in St. Paul, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium (175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul). As of Friday, Oct. 30, the site is open and ready for patients. It is the first saliva testing site in the Twin Cities metro and the seventh in the state.
Testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, including those who are asymptomatic, according to an MDH press release.
“Minnesota is seeing an alarming jump in COVID-19 cases and neighboring states are seeing even worse. The good news is that Minnesotans have it in their power to make things better if everyone does their part,” said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a statement. “Testing is a key part of our strategy, and we've made great progress in removing obstacles to testing thanks to strong partnerships across the state. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing helps us slow the spread of COVID-19 and move us closer to the day when we have safe and effective vaccines.”
The saliva test, like the traditional nasal swab, is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which detects the virus's genetic material. The MDH says it has the same effectiveness rate as a nasal swab but is generally more comfortable to take. Participants will self-administer the salvia test by spitting into a funnel attached to a small tube and so should avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before testing. Results will be provided by email within 24 to 48 hours.
Due to high expected demand, testing in St. Paul will be available seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Participants will be asked for health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance companies, but if a person is uninsured, the state will cover the cost to keep testing free for everyone.
“We're pleased this hub will open in St. Paul and offer another fast, easy way for people who live and work in the east metro to get tested,” said Ramsey County Board Chair Toni Carter. “The new site expands and complements Ramsey County efforts to reach underserved populations through the low-barrier testing we have been offering at Aldrich Arena and at other sites with our community partners.”
The state's first saliva testing site opened Sept. 23 in Duluth. Since then, sites have opened in Winona, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Mankato and St. Cloud. Three additional sites are set to open in the Twin Cities metro area within the coming weeks. Those tests will be processed locally, according to MDH, at a new saliva lab in Oakdale.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/saliva.html
