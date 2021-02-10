The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in helping to locate a missing 12 year old child.
Tajiddien Abdullah (“Josiah”) was last seen on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Shoreview, Minnesota. He was wearing a grey jogging suit, a navy blue jacket, and black shoes. He is approximately 4’2” tall with an average build.
Josiah may be in danger and attempting to relocate by Metro Transit or other means. Josiah was seen on foot at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing. Josiah does not have access to money or a cell phone.
Please contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320 if you see Josiah.
