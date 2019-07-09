From pharmacies to public safety buildings, there are several places to drop off unused drugs and pills in northern Ramsey County.
Oak Hill Montessori School in Shoreview received a grant that will turn its geodesic growing dome into a full living laboratory.
Minnesota is home to seven bat species. One of the lesser known species is the silver-haired bat. Unlike the more common big and little brown bats that roost in colonies along cave walls, silver-haired bats are solitary, tree-roosting bats. What makes this one special for the watershed is it…
The city of Shoreview received a Sustainable City Award from the League of Minnesota Cities in June.
Rice Street between Vadnais Boulevard and Gramsie Road in Shoreview and Vadnais Heights will reopen to traffic in both directions Tuesday afternoon, June 25.
For the first time, astronauts have used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to edit DNA in space — and Mounds View High School students were part of it.
Bright flower- and fairy-light-filled jars illuminate the tables as music floats through the air. This is Music for Mounds View: a student-run charity concert held this spring by Mounds View’s National Honor Society (NHS).
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in home and vehicle burglary within the last weeks in North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township.
A group of northern Minnesota print and digital news publications are now part of neighboring Northstar Media, Inc., a company owned by Gene and Carter Johnson.
For some college students, spring break is a week of breezy, beachy fun. For Peter Schavee of North Oaks, it was cold nights, long days, and the ever-present majesty of the Annapurna mountains of Nepal—one of the most beautiful and challenging landscapes in the world.
Retired Air Force Sgts. Phil and Heather Erickson sailed for the first time on White Bear Lake this May.
A spectacular senior season was anticipated for Julia Fixsen, who was already established as one of Minnesota’s all-time best track-and-field athletes.
Izabel Gorowski grew up on a lake and took full advantage, ice skating with her parents since kindergarten. Her dad was a hockey player for White Bear Mariner, but Izzi always preferred another kind of skating, the pretty kind.
Following is a list of the Mounds View baseball team’s honors and statistics, after a 20-7 season and fifth-place finish at state
Mounds View baseball enjoyed a grand final day of the season Saturday, picking up two victories and the consolation championship at the state tournament.
Mounds View gave up six runs in the seventh inning in their state tournament opener and lost to conference rival East Ridge 9-5 Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Josh Sampson closed his glittering track-and-field career at Mounds View with two gold medals in hurdles and a silver in a relay on Saturday.
Bjorn Swenson, after leading Mounds View to the state tennis team championship Wednesday, captured the top individual prize as well on Friday.
Mounds View brothers Petro and Emmanuel Alex placed third in the state Class 2A doubles tournament Friday, beating a third brother in the third-place match.
Mounds View tennis had a lofty, but realistic, goal at the start of the season: to win the state championship.
Mounds View capped a dominant run through the Section 5AAAA tournament with a 5-0 conquest of Osseo, led by pitcher Ian Bahn, in the finals on Wednesday evening at CHS Field in St. Paul.
