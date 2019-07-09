Local News Sections

Tree-roosting bat lives along Vadnais watershed

Minnesota is home to seven bat species. One of the lesser known species is the silver-haired bat. Unlike the more common big and little brown bats that roost in colonies along cave walls, silver-haired bats are solitary, tree-roosting bats. What makes this one special for the watershed is it…

Rice Street reopens along Lake Vadnais

Rice Street between Vadnais Boulevard and Gramsie Road in Shoreview and Vadnais Heights will reopen to traffic in both directions Tuesday afternoon, June 25.

Music charity supports mental health

  • By Emily Feng/The Viewer
Bright flower- and fairy-light-filled jars illuminate the tables as music floats through the air. This is Music for Mounds View: a student-run charity concert held this spring by Mounds View’s National Honor Society (NHS). 

North Oaks student hikes through Himalayas for spring break

  • By Jackie Bussjaeger/Contributor
For some college students, spring break is a week of breezy, beachy fun. For Peter Schavee of North Oaks, it was cold nights, long days, and the ever-present majesty of the Annapurna mountains of Nepal—one of the most beautiful and challenging landscapes in the world.

Out upon the therapeutic waters

  • By Sara Marie Moore/Vadnais Heights Editor
Retired Air Force Sgts. Phil and Heather Erickson sailed for the first time on White Bear Lake this May.

