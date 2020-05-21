True to its mission statement to “maintain, enhance and enrich the quality of life in Shoreview by connecting the generosity of people with the evolving needs of the community,” the Shoreview Community Foundation responded quickly to critical needs in the community brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. A record high of $32,810 was awarded to five 2020 grant recipients to support their pandemic response efforts.
Following are the grantees and an outline of their projects:
• The Ralph Reeder Food Shelf is stepping up to meet the needs of families in the Mounds View School District, which are now greater than ever. The grant will also support its efforts to connect families with resources that move them towards stabilization.
• The Suburban Ramsey Family Collaborative continues rapid response support to children, youth and parents in a variety of areas through collaboration between homeless liaisons, deans, cultural liaisons, community education, student support and out-of-school-time staff.
• Since summer rec programs have been suspended, grant support of the Shoreview Parks & Recreation program “Rec to Go Boxes” will allow remote programming via 400 kits distributed to families to use remotely for recreational purposes over the summer months.
• The Shoreview YMCA is developing new programming to address pressing community issues by providing support and resources to emergency and essential workers, immigrants and refugees, and seniors and children.
• The Northeast Youth & Family Services grant will enhance ongoing art therapy programming in their day treatment and clinical services.
In addition, the Shoreview Community Foundation has partnered with area nonprofits, service organizations and local foundations in a unique coalition with the Suburban Ramsey COVID-19 Response Fund to address food insecurity and housing crises caused by the pandemic. Grants will be made to local nonprofit organizations and government programs that provide food and housing services to our most vulnerable and underserved neighbors.
For more information on the grant application process, contact shoreviewcommunityfoundation@gmail.com. Donations toward the coalition’s goal of $150,000 can be made at givemn.org or by mailing checks payable to Suburban Ramsey COVID-19 Response Fund to: Shoreview Community Foundation c/o Carol Mills, 5845 Saint Albans Court, Shoreview, MN 55126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.