School launches fun run, walk

More than 220 runners, walkers, volunteers and community supporters participated in Oak Hill Montessori School’s first Community Fun Run and Walk Sept. 28 at Sucker-Vadnais Lake Regional Park.
The morning kicked off with a 200-yard Kids’ Dash, followed by a 5K or 1-mile run or walk option along the paved park trails. Music, food and sponsor booths rounded out the fun. It was a successful community-building and fundraising activity for the school, which plans to make this an annual event.
Erin Doan, Oak Hill’s head of school, was delighted with the turnout. “What a great feeling to have our family and friends come together in such large numbers for this fun, family-friendly activity,” she said. “We look forward to planning more events and activities to engage the broader community throughout the year.”
Community sponsors included BankCherokee, Club Pilates, HealthSource Chiropractic, Kowalski’s Market, Lee’s TaeKwonDo Academy, Pet Evolution, Shoreview Parks and Recreation and Tradition Capital Bank, with additional support from Associated Speech & Language, Caribou Coffee North Oaks, Fresh & Natural, Lakes Orthodontics, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and Trader Joe’s.
Submitted
