When it comes to wellness we typically think of eating right or exercising, but Kali Higgins knows there are other ways to be well.

“When I think of people starting their wellness journeys, they think 'oh I need to go to the right studio or take the right class'. Just remember it’s all inside you, and if you hold that pure intention in your heart, you’ll find that sense of wellness,” Higgins explains. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.