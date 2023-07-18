In addition to its weekly flower farm market on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. this summer, T and Nae have launched “gentle yoga” at the Hugo farm Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 29. The 60-minute class of gentle movements is designed for all skill levels. The farm is located at 15815 Elmcrest Ave. For more information, visit tandnae.com.
Latest News
- White Bear Press: E-Edition, July 19, 2023
- Vadnais Heights Press: E-Edition, July 19, 2023
- Yoga at the farm
- Residents speak-up on County Road J, 35E interchange
- North Metro Fire Buff: Meet the guy behind the camera
- Local floral shop grand marshal in Slice parade July 22
- Tour-de-Trails sure to be a ‘fun for all community event’
- Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- William “Bill” Wigstrom
- Best of the Press’ contest voting commences
- Salon to open in former Chef Hot Hands building
- New salon owner returns to hometown
- Liquor lounge coming to clothing retailer near you
- Liquor lounge coming to clothing retailer near you
- Local falconer rescues baby eagle on White Bear Lake
- Radio station with local ties celebrates 100 years
- Centerville author publishes book inspired by 50 years of journal entries
- Age limit on mandated hearing aid insurance coverage in Minnesota eliminated
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.