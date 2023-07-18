Yoga at the farm

In addition to its weekly flower farm market on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. this summer, T and Nae have launched “gentle yoga” at the Hugo farm Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 29. The 60-minute class of gentle movements is designed for all skill levels. The farm is located at 15815 Elmcrest Ave. For more information, visit tandnae.com. 

 Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

