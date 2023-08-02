The State Fair is fast approaching. Immerse yourself in the wonders of butterflies by visiting the Butterfly House and watch the creatures soar around. The Butterfly House, located on the corner of Underwood Street and Dan Patch Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the State Fair, which runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
