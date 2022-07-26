28th Annual White Bear Lake Area Relay for Life
When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: White Bear Lake Area High School South Campus, 3551 McKnight Road
Details: Typically more than 100 teams and 1,500 participate in a run/walk to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Live music, food, kids activities, online auction, and stories from survivors.
Contact: relay.acsevents.org
Anoka County Fair
When: July 26-31
Where: Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 Saint Francis Blvd., Anoka
Details: Motocross, bull riding, tractor pulls, demolition derby, live music, rides and games.
Contact: 763-427-4070 or anokacountyfair.com
Lunch and table games
When: noon Wednesday, July 27
Where: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights
Details: Bring a bag lunch and play table games with friends. Coffee provided.
Contact: 651-204-6000 or cityvadnaisheights.com/seniors
Marketfest
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: Downtown White Bear Lake
Details: Free family festival includes more than 150 retail and food vendors, live music, children’s activities, farmers market, classic car show. Last event of the season.
Contact: marketfest.org
'Devising Dystopia' Showcase
When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Lakeshore Players Theatre, 4941 Long Ave., White Bear Lake
Details: Summer Youth Players perform a brand-new play inspired by the dystopian aspects of fantasy and sci-fi. Tickets $10.
Contact: lakeshoreplayers.org
Night to Unite
When and Where: Tuesday, Aug. 2 throughout local communities
Details: Evening intended to heighten crime prevention awareness and community partnerships. Residents hosting block parties may register for visits by local police and fire departments.
Pizza Picnic
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St.
Details: Enjoy brick over pizza baked by the Bread Ministry, live music and games for all ages. All are welcome to this community event.
Contact: 651-429-9026 or wblumc.org
Author Visit
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 29
Where: Lake Country Bookseller, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
Details: Local author Jamie Stoudt will sign copies of his novels, “Don't Get Caught,” “Back Again,” and “Donna Carlasccio.”
Contact: 651-426-0918
Birchwood Music in the Park
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Tighe-Schmitz Park (hockey rink), Birchwood
Details: Grimm & Cruz play Bluegrass, Latin, Jazz, and original compositions.
Contact:cityofbirchwood.com
Bears Night Out
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Podvin Park, 1700 9th St., White Bear Lake
Details: Free community picnic hosted by the WBL community services and recreation includes food trucks, youth enrichment sample classes, DJ music, inflatable obstacle course, and visits with the police and fire departments. Prize drawing for those wearing a WBL Rec t-shirt. Register online.
Contact: whitebear.ce.eleyo.com
Washington County Fair
When: Aug. 3-7
Where: 12300 N. 40th St., Stillwater
Details: Thousands of exhibits, live music and entertainment, motor sports, rides.
Contact: washingtoncountyfair.org
Tour de Bar
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Sak's Sports Bar, 1460 County Rd. E, Vadnais Heights
Details: Bike tour fundraiser stops at 20 establishments in the White Bear Lake area. Participants must be 21.
Contact: tourdebar@hotmail.com
Taco Johns's Run Baby Run 5K & 10K
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Boatworks Commons, 4495 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake
Details: Flat and fast course along the Lake Ave. Trail. Registration $25 early bird; $35 race day. Includes t-shirt and awards. Proceeds support STRIVE Scholarships at White Bear Lake Area High School.
Relay for Life of Stillwater
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N.
Details: Raise money for the American Cancer Society at the new venue.
Contact: acsevents.org
Ongoing Events
White Bear Lake Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.-noon Fridays, through Oct.
Where: Clark St. between 2nd and 3rd Streets, downtown White Bear Lake
Details: Produce includes organic produce, natural meats and cheeses, honey, syrup, baked goods, plants and flowers.
Contact: 651-747-3650 or whitebearlake.org
Mahtomedi Area Farmer's Market
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, through Oct. 1
Where: Veteran's Memorial Park
Details: Local growers, artisans, and community resource table.
Contact: mahtomedifarmersmarket@gmail.com
Summer Tuesdays
When: 5-9 pm Tuesdays in July and Aug.
Where: Lowell Park, Downtown Stillwater
Details: Free family event includes market vendors, food, music, stage performances; family movie at dusk.
Contact: summertuesdays.com
Midwest Ski Otters shows
When: 6 p.m. Sundays beginning second Sunday in June throughout the summer
Where: Goose Lake on Hoffman Road in White Bear Lake
Details: White Bear-based team of 120 amateur skiers from metro area
Contact: skiotter.com
Bald Eagle Waterski Club Shows
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, mid-June through August
Where: Centerville Lake in Centerville
Details: Members of all ages perform waterskiing tricks. Club also performs at summer festivals throughout the state.
Contact: baldeaglewaterskishows.com
Yoga on the Beach
When: 9 a.m., Wednesdays; 8 and 9 a.m. Fridays, through Sept. 10
Where: Memorial Beach, 4980 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake
Details: All are welcome to find peace and presence through Yogadevotion. $10 registration fee at class or online.
Contact: 651-253-1148 or yogadevotion.com
Centerville Music in the Park
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June and July
Where: Hidden Spring Park, 1601 LaMotte Drive, Centerville
Details: Community concerts with various artists/bands.
Contact: centervillemn.com
Shoreview Farmers Market
When: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7-Aug. 30; 3-6 pm Sept. 6-Oct. 11
Where: Shoreview Community Center lower level parking lot and pavilion, 4580 Victoria St. N.
Details: Check out new amenities, weekly themes and live entertainment. More than 30 vendors. Frequent Shopper Program.
Contact: shoreviewcommunitycenter.com
CirclePines-Lexington Lions Club Farmers Market
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-Aug. 31; 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 5
Where: Municipal Liquor Store, 4139 Woodland Rd., Lexington
Details: Every week, rain or shine.
Contact: 612-272-3386
Centerville Main Street Market & Water Ski Show
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 7-Aug. 11. Water Ski Show at 7 p.m.
Where: Next to Centerville Elementary, 1721 West View Ave.
Details: Shop among local artisans, pick up produce from a neighborhood farmer and grab a bite to eat from a food truck and watch the Bald Eagle Water Ski Club show. Special events and prizes on Ladies’ Night and July 21, and Kid’s Fest on Aug. 4.
Contact: facebook.com/CentervilleMainStreetMarket or 651-429-3232
Drop-in 55+ Fitness Classes
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
Where: Rice Lake Centre, east end of Hugo Public Works building, 6900 137th Street N.
Details: Free fitness classes for Hugo-area adults 55+ by Live 2B Healthy. Class designed for seniors to help improve balance, strength, and flexibility in a group setting. Periodic fitness tests so participants can track their progress.
Contact: Kelly Nygard at 612-751-9151 or email her at KellyN@Live2BHealthy.com
Hugo Senior Citizens Play '500'
When: 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4 & 18; the 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursday of every month
Where: Rice Lake Centre, east end of Hugo Public Works building, 6900 137th Street N.
Details: Games begin at 12:45 p.m. Refreshments and coffee served. All senior citizens from the area invited.
Contact: 651-592-0369 or barbconnolly1958@yahoo.com
Hugo Senior Club
When: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15; the 3rd Monday of every month
Where: Rice Lake Centre, east end of Hugo Public Works building, 6900 137th Street N.
Details: August meeting will include planning future activities and monthly luncheons. Games will be played after meeting. Coffee and refreshments served.
Contact: 651-592-0369 or barbconnolly1958@yahoo.com
Cribbage
When: 12:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22; the 4th Monday of every month
Where: Rice Lake Centre, east end of Hugo Public Works building, 6900 137th Street N.
Details: Senior citizens from Hugo and surrounding area are invited to an afternoon of cribbage. Coffee and refreshments served.
Contact: 651-429-4413
