The Centennial Cougars beat Spring Lake Park 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16 on Tuesday to close the conference season.
The Cougars, 17-4 overall, were 5-1 in their half of the Northwest Suburban Conference, behind Champlin Park, which was 6-0, and will play the other half’s runner-up on Tuesday in the crossover match (to be determined).
Sydney Petersen 10 kills, Kailee Sendle eight, and Mattie Petersen and Ashley Crowl five each. Natalie Jones aced four serves. Crowl made five assisted blocks and Jadyn Clarner four. Mackenzie McDonald notched 23 digs and 23 serve receives. Sendle made 17 digs and Sydney Petersen 16. Clarner supplied 32 assists.
Next for the Cougars is the Benilde-St. Margaret’s tournament on Saturday.
