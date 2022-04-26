U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) recently toured the Laborers Training Center (LTC) in Lino Lakes. The event was focused on ramping up workforce development and training for both traditional infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) passed by Congress last year, and for clean energy investments proposed in a budget reconciliation package still being debated in the Senate. The LTC offers continuing education programs for its approximately 13,000 participating union members who need to maintain their certifications, develop their skills, and stay abreast of new trends and technologies. By May 6, construction of LTC’s second building on its Lino Lakes campus will be complete and add an additional 37,000 feet of training space. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

