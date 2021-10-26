Around 500 children attended the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Circle Pines.Trunk themes included Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Mary Poppins, Scooby-Doo and more. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
Latest News
- Expressing positive vibrations
- A Triple Crown Tuesday for siblings
- Trunk or Treat
- Union Gospel site redevelopment concept spurs opposition
- Bear CC hosts ‘Mile Under the Lights’
- Coalition members celebrate completion of I-35W project
- Business as usual for monsters
- Shoreview woman pens books on Minnesota Indian Community
Most Popular
Articles
- Circle Pines resident’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ display is back for 3rd year
- Letters to the editor
- White Bear Lake Area 2021 Voters’ Guide
- Football: Bears thump Totino-Grace 35-14, head into playoffs 6-2
- Royal homecoming wave
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Union Gospel site redevelopment concept spurs opposition
- Lino Lakes cyclist hopes to help needy with medical supplies
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
Online Poll
Will you allow your child/children to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is highly recommending trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties. Masks are also encouraged.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.