Dozens of local snowmobile collectors and enthusiasts gathered for “The Older the Better” – Vintage Sled Event, sponsored by the Stillwater Snowmobile Club, Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Blacksmith Lounge on Highway 61 north of Hugo. Trophies were awarded for Best Restored and Best Original snowmobiles in the following classes (1969 and Older, 1970 – 1972, 1973 – 1975 and 1976 – 1988). Additional trophies were awarded for Cutter Class, Mini Class, Oldest Runner, Ugliest Runner, People’s Choice and Best Vintage Outfit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.