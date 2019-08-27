This year’s Adopt A Backpack program, headquartered out of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines, provided school supplies for 457 students, most of them from the Centennial School District. Approximately 160 backpacks and supplies were adopted by community members and the remaining bags were packed with donated supplies and backpacks according to each student’s custom supply list. People can sign up to adopt a backpack, volunteer or find the address to send money donations at adoptabackpack.org.
