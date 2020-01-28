One of Super Solomon's dreams came true Wednesday, Jan. 22, when he was able to tour a police station. The Centennial Lakes Police Department let Solomon join in on roll call, tour the facility, sit in jail, check out the squad cars and even sent him home with a swag bag full of goodies.
The Quad Community Press first met Solomon back in December 2018 when a Circle Pines business, USA Sports Cards, organized a huge surprise for his family for Christmas. In addition to a bunch of gifts for Solomon and his siblings, parents Travis and Jen Wunderlich of Lexington were given a bunch of gift cards and concert tickets.
Four-year-old Solomon was diagnosed with high-risk B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia right before he turned 3. The family recently received the good news that his initial 3 1/2-year treatment plan has now been cut down by a year. He will be done with treatment this August.
