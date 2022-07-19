Stirring up summer

Students entering grades 6-12 recently tried out their cooking and baking skills through a variety of classes offered through Centennial Community Education (CCE). Classes included Global Cuisine from Scratch, Cooking with Chemistry, Minnesota Fair Foods at Home, and Sweet Treats.
The courses were offered by Chess & Strategy Game Association, a nonprofit organization that offers student activities before and after school as well as summer enrichment activities all over the metro area. Instructor Jason Livine says the 3D printing and coding classes are picking up in popularity. To see upcoming CCE offerings, visit https://isd12.ce.eleyo.com.
