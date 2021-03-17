Many of the participants in the annual Shake Your Shamrock run got into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with green clothing and a variety of other accessories as they traveled on 7K and 5K course routes in Centerville. The run, one of the last to be conducted before the COVID-19 shutdown last March, is among the first Midwest Multisport Races of the 2021 season. — Photos by Paul Dols

