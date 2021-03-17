Many of the participants in the annual Shake Your Shamrock run got into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with green clothing and a variety of other accessories as they traveled on 7K and 5K course routes in Centerville. The run, one of the last to be conducted before the COVID-19 shutdown last March, is among the first Midwest Multisport Races of the 2021 season. — Photos by Paul Dols
Latest News
- Jamison family celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
- St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shakers
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
- White Bear Lake Police Chief shares stats
- Swan deaths spur effort to ban lead tackle
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Students receive personalized support through home visit program
- Everyone faces their own challenge: raising awareness of MS
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Middle school activity prompts discussion of privilege at school board meeting
- Circle Pines developing offer for Down Under property
- Neighbors keeping an eye on Lakeside Club development
- Lino Lakes Council moves forward with hard court plans at Tower Park
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Wrestling: Mustangs (23-5) beat Irondale, advance to section finals vs Stillwater
- Nearly 60 years of Eagle Scout after Eagle Scout
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
Online Poll
How Irish are you?
Everyone is Irish when we celebrate St. Patrick's Day. What percentage of Irish is in your family history?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.