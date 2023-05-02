Spring fashion show supports mission

St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church will host its annual spring fashion show from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the Great Hall. The event began as a way to help support the church’s mission team and to send food shipments of Feed My Starving Children to an organization called Believe Guatemala. Items in the church’s artisan co-op are featured in the fashion show. 

 Contributed

