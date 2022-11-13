In a game with more plot twists than a cheap detective novel, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs upset St. Thomas Academy 20-14 in overtime Saturday, largely because there was one constant storyline: they kept giving the ball to Corey Bohmert.

Bohmert went over 2,000 yards with a 38-yard burst in the first period and went on to carry the ball 46 times, rolling up 284 yards, out of his team’s 310 total, and all three touchdowns, while also making some key defensive plays, at Woodbury High School.

