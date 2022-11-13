In a game with more plot twists than a cheap detective novel, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs upset St. Thomas Academy 20-14 in overtime Saturday, largely because there was one constant storyline: they kept giving the ball to Corey Bohmert.
Bohmert went over 2,000 yards with a 38-yard burst in the first period and went on to carry the ball 46 times, rolling up 284 yards, out of his team’s 310 total, and all three touchdowns, while also making some key defensive plays, at Woodbury High School.
“We asked if he needed a break, and he said no,” said coach Dave Muetzel, adding that Bohmert also played a lot more defense than usual. “He was not going to come out. He’s just a competitor.”
The other star of the game was Mahtomedi’s defense, which held the explosive Cadets to a single touchdown, the other TD coming on a punt team disaster. The Cadets entered the game with 50 rushing touchdowns and eight passing.
Mahtomedi (10-1) advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals against the Elk River Elks (11-0), who beat Moorhead 44-20. They’ll duel Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting 2 p.m. The other semifinal will pit top-ranked Mankato West (11-0) against Rogers (9-3) on Saturday evening.
Mahtomedi almost lost the game on a high snap over the punter which Jonny Miller of the Cadets recovered at the goal line for a touchdown that made it 14-13 with 1:40 left. The Cadets were poised to use that powerful ground attack to go for a two-pointer and the win, but suffered an offside penalty and kicked instead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Cadets stopped Bohmert at the 19, but the Zephyr line launched him for several slashing runs to reach the Cadet 20 with four seconds left. That gave them an opportunity to win on a field goal from 27 yards. Sebastian De la Torre’s kick was strong but hooked just left of the uprights. Overtime.
Mahtomedi went first in OT. It took four plays but Bohmert plowed over the goal line from the one. The PAT kick missed, leaving the Zephyrs vulnerable with a six-point lead.
The Zephyr defense came through once again.
On first down, Bohmert smothered a run around end for a one-yard gain. On second down, Javan Harvey threw them for a five-yard loss. Forced to pass, the Cadets threw incomplete on third down. It came down to fourth down from the 15. Thomas Muetzel and Eric Buttke busted through to wrestle quarterback Maximus Sims nearly to the ground. He unloaded the pass but it wasn’t close to a receiver, and the Zephyrs were celebrating a harrowing and very impressive win.
The No. 2 ranked Cadets were unbeaten and had handed No. 4 ranked Mahtomedi their lone regular season loss, 28-14. In that Oct. 7 game, they had held Bohmert to season lows of 108 yards and 4.2 per carry.
“We were confident we could beat them,” said Bohmert. “Our line, they put in the hardest week of work I’ve ever seen. They told me, ‘We've got this.’ ”
Muetzel affirmed: “The guys up front gave him space. That’s what we always say, put body on body, and let him cut.”
Bohmert, asked about playing virtually every down and taking so many hits, shrugged, “The team will do it for me, so I do it for them.”
St. Thomas Academy rushed for 229 yards as Savion Hart gained 125 in 22 carries and Love Adebayo 101 in 15 carries. Passing was virtually non-existent in the 28-degree conditions with a stiff breeze. The Zephyrs were 0-for-4 and the Cadets 2-for-10 for six yards, each throwing an interception.
Asked how his defense performed so much better in the rematch than the first meeting, Muetzel said, “We battled them in the regular season game, too. There were a couple plays that swung it for them.” He added, “We gave up 15-yard plays today, but not 50. We bent but didn’t break.”
Bohmert returned the opening kickoff to the Cadet 49, leading to his first touchdown on a 20-yard scamper. The Cadets quickly responded with a 15-yard touchdown by Savion Hart. The Zephyrs had another threat after Bohmert’s 38-yard gainer but Charlie Brandt’s attempt for a touchdown pass to Ramsey Morrell was intercepted by Mark Rogalsky at the two.
Mahtomedi kept the chains moving in the second quarter and Bohmert capped a drive with a 14-yard dash for a 14-7 lead with De la Torre’s second PAT.
The Cadets mounted two more impressive drives but both were stopped by turnovers in the red zone. Bohmert recovered a fumble at the Zephyr nine, and Garry intercepted a deflected pass at the six. The second of those drives started at the Cadets own two-yard line after a terrific 53-yard punt by Garry, and they almost took it the length of the field.
It was 14-7 at halftime. The second half would likely have been scoreless if not for the high snap over Garry on the punt. A strong Zephyr drive in the fourth quarter ended at the Cadet 25 when Bohmert fumbled after a hard hit. The hero of this story had have at least one flaw, right?
St. Thomas Acad, ….. 7 0 0 7 0 — 14
Mahtomedi ………….. 7 7 0 0 6 — 20
Mah — Corey Bohmert 20 run (Sebastian De la Torre kick)
STA — Savion Hart 15 run (Decian Wilson kick)
Mah — Bohmert 14 run (De la Torre kick)
STA — Jonny Miller 1 fumble recovery return (Wilson kick)
Mah — Bohmert 1 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Rushing — Mahtomedi 43-310, STA 38-229
Passing — Mahtomedi 0–4-0, 1 int; STA 2-10-6, 1 int
Offensive plays-yards —Mahtomedi 46-310, STA 40-235
Turnovers — Mahtomedi 2 (fumble, int.); STA 2 (fumble, int.)
Penalties-yards — Mahtomedi 6-29, STA 5-30
Mahtomedi statistics
Rushing —Bohmert 46-284, Cole Saenger 6-25
Passing — Charlie Brandt 0-3-0, 1 int; Bohmert 0-1-0
Interception — Sam Garry
Fumble recovery — Bohmert
St. Thomas Academy statistics
Rushing — Hart 22-125, Love Adebayo 15-101
Passing — Max Sims 2-10-6, 1 int
