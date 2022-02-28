Centennial will be represented at the state wrestling tournament by Luke Timko after the Cougars sophomore placed second at 132 pounds Saturday in Section 4AAA at Stillwater.
The Cougars also had two third-places, and three fourth-places, which coach Chase Steffen cited as an improvement over last year when he and his staff took over a struggling program.
“We grew all year and peaked at the right time,” Steffen said. “One state qualifier, and a bunch of guys wrestled well.”
An assistant added, “We were wrestling for a first and some thirds this year. Last year we were wrestling for fifth place.”
Timko (13-5) reached finals with a pin in 1:47 over Roseville’s Paul Aye in 1:47, and a 10-1 decision over Mounds View’s No. 2 seed Colton Loween (35-9). In the finals, Stillwater’s Cittadino Tuttle (30-13) beat him 8-2.
Placing third were junior Malachi Thoennes at 152 and sophomore Michael Streff at 182.
Thoennes (13-21) lost in the first round, came back with two decisions, including 6-5 over White Bear Lake’s Evan Eliasen in the third-place match, and lost a true-second to Irondale-Spring Lake Park’s Romer Pugh 8-5. Streff (14-16), was 3-1 win one pin. He tripped North St. Paul’s Carter Ekstrom 6-2 in the third-place match.
Placing fourth were eighth-grader Tyler Cook (14-16) at 160, going 2-2 with a pin; senior Cameron Bettinger (21-12) at 220, with a 1-2 mark, all pins; and junior Owen Hackett (23-16) at 285, going 1-2 with one pin.
