Centennial placed 10th of 12 teams in Buffalo’s Gerry Bakke Memorial Invitational on Saturday. Cougar junior Marcus Whiting (11-3) placed second at 220 pounds with a bye, pin, 6-3 win, and loss by pin in the finals. Placing third were junior Joe Streff (7-5) at 195 and senior Owen Hackett (5-7) at 285, each winning two of three matches.  

