The Centennial wrestlers won three of seven dual meets in competition three straight days last week and placed third in a Bloomington Kennedy tournament. Their season record is 9-8. On Thursday, the Cougars lost to Totino-Grace 58-13 and Elk River 51-28 at Elk River. On Friday, the Cougars lost to Faribault 47-27 and defeated Mahtomedi 58-15 at Mahtomedi. On Saturday, at the Bloomington Kennedy tournament, they beat Hopkins 72-11, lost to Eagan 40-24, and beat Kennedy 48-21. In the Kennedy tournament, Logan Fu, Jaden Lilly, Joe Streff, Marcus Whiting, and Owen Hackett were all 3-0. Hackett, senior captain, has won 10 straight matches and 12 of his last 13 at 285 pounds. The lone loss was against Mounds View’s No. 4 ranked J Roc Solheim, and he beat Mahtomedi’s No. 8 Max Rice.
