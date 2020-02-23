Centennial’s wrestling season ended at the Section 4AAA individuals tournament on Saturday as the Cougars had no state qualifiers, with three members placing third. The top two advance.
Placing third were junior Jonah Hylton (25-10), who was 3-1 with three pins at 152 pounds; senior Isaiah Bettinger (23-6), who was 3-1 at 170 pounds; and sophomore Cameron Bettinger (10-14), who was 2-1 with two pins at 195 pounds.
Cougar junior Joe McCortney (13-13) was 2-2 and placed fourth at 220. Placing fifth were eighth-grader Luke Trimko (12-16), who was 3-2 at 106 pounds; senior Adam Johnson (14-13), who was 2-2 at 138 pounds; and junior Sam Pietraszewski (12-2), who was 2-2 with two pins at 160.
