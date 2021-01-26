The Centennial Cougars beat St. Agnes 57-21 and host St. Croix Lutheran 69-12 on Saturday, improving to 4-2 for the season.
Against St. Agnes, winning by pin were Andrew Person in 1:20, Luke Timko in 1:51, Sam Pietraszewski in 3:47, Jonah Hylton in 3:09, Cameron Bettinger in :55 and Oskar Welsch in 3:58. Tyler Stidham won by decision 4-3.
Against St. Croix, winning by pin were Timko in 3:15, Malachi Thoennes in :46, Hylton in :49, and Bettinger in 3:56. Marcus Whiting won a 4-3 decision.
