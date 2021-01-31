The Centennial wrestlers have a 5-3 record after splitting two matches at home Friday evening. The Cougars lost to Zumbrota-Mazzeppa 66-12 and defeated Maple Grover 56-20.
Against Z-M, which is the alma mater of new Cougar coach Chase Steffen, the points came from decisions by Luke Timko (6-5 over Ashton Macht) and Jonah Hylton (13-8 over Kyle Cloutier) and a forfeit to Aidan Pate.
In the conference win over Maple Grove, Andrew Person pinned Evan Kilgard in :33, Timko beat Eddie Kilgard 10-1, Sam Pietraszewski beat Charlie Richards 7-4, Hylton got a forfeit, Tyler Cook tech-falled Jacob Wrbanek in 4:45, Marcus Whiting pinned Draven Craidon at 5:14, Owen Hackett pinned Landon Dillon at 4:45, Joe Streff pinned Zach Nash at 5:20, Cameron Bettinger won by forfeit, and Oskar Welsch defeated Zeth Petrie 10-6.
