The Centennial wrestlers beat Irondale 45-25 and lost to Mounds View 60-13 in the Section 4AAA tournament Friday evening. The Cougars finished their dual meet season with a 16-15 record. Next for the Cougars is the section individuals tournament Saturday at North St. Paul.
Against Irondale, winning for the Cougars by pin were Logan Fu at 113, Jayden Lilly at 125, Dylan Larson at 132, Luke Tinka at 138, Melvin Wallace at 195 and Marcus Whiting at 220. Winning by decision were Ryan Hansen at 103, Luke Metcalf at 170, and Owen Hacket at 285.
