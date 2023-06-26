Will Whelan, Centennial senior pitcher/first baseman, is a finalist for the Mr. Baseball Award, along with making the all-Northwest Suburban Conference and All-Section 5AAAA teams.
Also making all-conference are junior pitcher/outfielder Josh Lee, senior outfielder Anders Wessman, and junior shortstop Peyton Streit. Also making all-section were Streit and senior outfielder Vinny Wry.
The Cougars were 15-10 overall, 8-4 in the conference, and section runner-up.
Whelan, a Minnesota Gophers recruit, pitched 46.3 innings with a 6-1 record, 2.27 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 13 walks. Josh Lee threw 42.7 innings with a 3-4 record, 2.56 ERA, 27 strikeouts and six walks. Wessman batted a team-high .338 with 25 runs and 10 RBI’s. Streit led with 24 RBI’s while hitting .300 with 10 runs.
Wry hit .289 with 27 runs (team high) and 12 RBI’s. Owen Hackett batted .277 with 18 RBI’s and had two of the team’s five home runs. Tyler Gruye hit .310 in 14 games. Tyler Escobedo, as a pinch runner, was 14-for-16 in steals, and scored 17 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.