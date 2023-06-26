will

Will Whelan, Centennial senior pitcher/first baseman, is a finalist for the Mr. Baseball Award, along with making the all-Northwest Suburban Conference and All-Section 5AAAA teams.

Also making all-conference are junior pitcher/outfielder Josh Lee, senior outfielder Anders Wessman, and junior shortstop Peyton Streit. Also making all-section were Streit and senior outfielder Vinny Wry.

