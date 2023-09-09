Centennial had a busy week with six matches in four days, winning two of them. Roseville Area defeated Centennial 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 on Wednesday. Maple Grove topped the Cougars 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday in the conference opener. In the Apple Valley tournament Friday, the Cougars beat Cretin-Derham Hall 25-20, 21-25, 15-10, then Caledonia beat them 25-14, 25-18. On Saturday at Apple Valley, the Cougars downed Mounds View 25-19, 26-24, then Filmore Central beat them 25-19, 25-17. Centennial is 3-6 overall.
Volleyball: Cougars win two of six in busy four-day stretch
