The Centennial Cougars sustained their first loss, against Maple Grove on Thursday evening, then defeated all four opponents in the Apple Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday, improving to 7-1 for the season.
“It’s the first time in my 20 years of coaching at Centennial that we have won this tournament,” coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey noted. “The team played great all weekend, and really pulled together and worked as one on the court.”
The Cougars beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20-25, 25-18, 15-13, and Eden Prairie 25-19, 25-17 on Friday. They handed Fillmore Central (8-1) its first loss 25-14, 25-14, and closed with a 25-18, 25-14 triumph over Stewartville (6-4).
The Cougars had effective hitting around the dial as Elana Hoecke smacked 27 kills in the tournament, Andi Koslowski 23, Ingrid Noha 18, Cassi Sosinski 15, Makayla Speed 13, Riley Diebes five and Ash McClellan four. Speed made 11 blocks, Hoecke eight, Noha six, Diebes five, Sosinski four and Koslowski three. At the serving stripe, McClellan uncorked seven aces, Noha three, and Hoecke and Mattie Petersen two each. Defensive and setting stats were not available at this posting.
Best previous finish of the Cougars was second place in 2020.
Maple Grove (4-5) nipped Centennial in the Northwest Suburban opener 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16, 15-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.