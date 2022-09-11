The Centennial Cougars sustained their first loss, against Maple Grove on Thursday evening, then defeated all four opponents in the Apple Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday, improving to 7-1 for the season.

“It’s the first time in my 20 years of coaching at Centennial that we have won this tournament,” coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey noted. “The team played great all weekend, and really pulled together and worked as one on the court.”

