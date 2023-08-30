Centennial picked up its first win, over Irondale 25-17, 25-23, 26-28, 25-22 on Tuesday evening at Irondale. “There was a lot of great hustle and effort in each rotation,” coach Nicole Christensen assessed. “It's fun to watch them put the ball away in system and we hope to see more of that.” Cougar junior Emma Peterson led with 15 digs and six blocks while delivering 11 kills with a strong .408 hitting efficiency. Elena Hoecke, sophomore middle, led with 16 kills and .370 efficiency. Freshmen adding spark were Chase Manthey with 43 assists and Aubrie Wirkkala with nine kills. The Cougars (1-1) lost their opener to Moorhead 25-10, 25-10, 25-22 on Saturday at home. "We saw a lot of improvement from our first game, especially finishing the point until we heard the whistle.,” Christensen said.
