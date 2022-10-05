Centennial (15-3),won 25-8, 25-23, 25-12 over Cambridge-Isanti at home Tuesday evening. Andi Koslowske notched 10 kills, Ingrid Noha seven and Elena Hoecke six for the Cougars. Ash McClellan made 24 assists. Hoecke had four of the Cougars’ nine aces. Noha and Mattie Petersen made nine digs each.
