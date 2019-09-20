Centennial volleyball has a 10-3 record after beating Waconia on Monday and Anoka on Tuesday before falling in a close five-game duel to Champlin Park on Thursday.
“They have been going out in every match, proving that they belong and can compete with anyone,” coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey said. “We may not be the tallest team in terms of volleyball standards, but this team plays with a ton of heart and passion. I am excited to continue to watch this team make strides and make a push during sections.”
Centennial beat Waconia 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 with Sydney Peterson firing off 30 kills while making 17 digs and 27 serve receives. She had just five errors in 61 attacks. Ashley Crowl notched 10 kills and two aces. Jadyn Clarney provided 56 assists. Natalie Jones made three blocks, and Mackenzie McDobald 19 digs.
The Cougars swept Anoka 25-10, 25-18, 25-17. Peterson had 16 kills and nine errors in 36 attempts and Crowl was 19-for-20 with 10 kills. Clarner made 33 assists and served 11-for-13 with three aces. McDonald served 12-for-12 with two aces and made eight digs. Jones served 15-for-15 with one ace.
Champlin Park nosed out Centennial 25-13, 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13. Stats are not yet available.
In the Northwest Suburban Conference, Elk River is 5-0, Osseo 4-0, Champlin Park 4-0, Centennial 4-1, a ndRogers 3-2, for the top six slots among 14 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.