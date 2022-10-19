Centennial closed out a banner regular season with a victory over Roseville 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win Roseville on Monday evening. The Cougars will take a 21-4 record into Section 7AAAA starting Oct. 25. Andi Koslowski rattled off 14 kills and Elena Hoecke 11 for the Cougars. Hoecke also had three aces and seven blocks (three solo). Ashley Friedman aced three serves. Maddie Petersen made 14 digs and Ash McClellan 26 assists.
Volleyball: Cougars top Roseville 3-0, cap regular season 21-4
