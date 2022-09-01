The Centennial Cougars turned back Hopkins 25-22, 25-15, 25-21 at home Wednesday evening, improving to 3-0. Elena Hoecke, 6-foot-3 freshman, was a force with 11 kills, four aces and four blocks. Cassi Sosinski logged 10 kills and 10 digs. Andi Koslowski added nine kills. Providing assists were Ash McClellan (17) and Riley Diebes (16).
