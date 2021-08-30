Centennial won its volleyball opener over Hopkins 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 on Thursday, then lost to Woodbury on Saturday, 21-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23. Both middle hitters, senior Linaya Swenson and eighth-grader Elena Hoecke, had strong matches in each outing, coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey noted. “Defensively, we are already blocking and digging better than we were last year.  Now we need to be smarter with the ball on offense and limit our number of unforced errors.”

