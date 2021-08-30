Centennial won its volleyball opener over Hopkins 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 on Thursday, then lost to Woodbury on Saturday, 21-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23. Both middle hitters, senior Linaya Swenson and eighth-grader Elena Hoecke, had strong matches in each outing, coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey noted. “Defensively, we are already blocking and digging better than we were last year. Now we need to be smarter with the ball on offense and limit our number of unforced errors.”
Latest News
- Shoreview Press: E-edition, August 31, 2021
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, August 31, 2021
- Girls soccer: Cougars cruise to 2-0 start
- Tennis: Centennial has 3-4 mark so far
- Swimming: Cougars 3rd in conf. Relays
- Volleyball: Cougars split first two
- Boys soccer: Blaine nips Cougars 2-1
- Girls soccer: Zephyrs get win, rainout in Rochester trip to open season
Most Popular
Articles
- Tragedy on White Bear Lake
- Swimmer dies in apparent drowning on White Bear Lake
- White Bear Police investigating shooting
- Letters to the Editor
- New sign to memorialize name of White Bear bay
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Trans Superior Yacht Race: Duluth or bust
- White Bear water skier earns place on Team USA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.