Centennial volleyball lost its season opener to Elk River on Thursday evening. The host Elks got a sweep, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.
Cougar coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey said her team was “a bit rusty” after having just one practice with everyone present “due to many factors.” With the surprise start of the season, announced recently, the Cougars had players recovering from injuries and others already in another fall sport, along with family vacations planned and work schedules.
Jadyn Clarner and Kailee Sendle split setting duties, making 15 and 13 assists, respectively. Ashley Crowl led with 13 kills. Defensively, the Cougars had 70 digs but struggled on setting up our block, notching just one.
Leading the Elks were Ellie Cotton with 11 kills and Grace Koski with four ace serves
“The team has loads of potential and experience,” Rehbein-Manthey said, “so I expect we will see a quick turnaround.”
