Centennial came up short in two close games and got swept by Hopkins on Wednesday evening in Hopkins. The Royals (1-1) prevailed 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 over the Cougars (1-2). Coach Nicole Christensen said the Cougars’ youth was a factor.  “We didn't keep the ball in play. I believe once we get comfortable with each other and start communicating more, we will see these losses become wins.” The Cougars had as many hitting errors (21) as kills (21) and also missed 11 serves. Addison Kemper had four kills and five blocks, Emma Peterson 12 digs and Avarie Mondry eight digs. Kemper got the team offense player award and Lily Sang, off the bench, playing liber for the first time, got the defensive award.

