Centennial came up short in two close games and got swept by Hopkins on Wednesday evening in Hopkins. The Royals (1-1) prevailed 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 over the Cougars (1-2). Coach Nicole Christensen said the Cougars’ youth was a factor. “We didn't keep the ball in play. I believe once we get comfortable with each other and start communicating more, we will see these losses become wins.” The Cougars had as many hitting errors (21) as kills (21) and also missed 11 serves. Addison Kemper had four kills and five blocks, Emma Peterson 12 digs and Avarie Mondry eight digs. Kemper got the team offense player award and Lily Sang, off the bench, playing liber for the first time, got the defensive award.
Volleyball: Cougars lose 3-0 at Hopkins
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Volleyball: Bears trip Tartan 3-1, start season 2-0
- Volleyball: Cougars lose 3-0 at Hopkins
- Boys soccer Cougars stymie Park Center 2-0
- Back To School
- Special Teams founder receives police commendation
- Volleyball: Cougars trip Irondale in four
- Letters to the Editor
- White Bear Area Food Shelf to get 2nd home
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes One Stop to close
- Marina works to comply with lake ordinances
- Construction underway at Big Wood Brewery's future home
- Let the chaos begin: Bears’ defensive guru gets back to work
- Girls soccer: Bears score late, tie Centennial 1-1 in opener
- Shoreview family embarks on journey
- Lino Lakes home partially destroyed by fire
- Special Teams founder receives police commendation
- White Bear man's body found in Bald Eagle Lake
- Sunflower Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.