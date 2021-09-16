The Centennial Cougars beat Coon Rapids 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 on Wednesday evening, improving to 6-3 overall. Linaya Swenson had eight kills, Ansi Koslowski six, and Elena Hoecke and Cassi Sosinski five apiece. Mattie Petersen aced six serves and Ashlyn McCellan five. Petersen led with 11 digs. Coon Rapids is 0-4.
