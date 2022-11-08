During Centennial’s first volleyball practice of the season, Andi Koslowski said, the Cougars discussed goals and set the state tournament as their main one — which would end a 12-year absence from the big show.
“However, it didn't feel entirely real,” said the senior co-captain, “until getting first in the Apple Valley tournament and beating Andover in five sets during the regular season.” Those milestone wins made them realize “that we had the ability to push through and finish, and not give up until the end.”
Centennial, coached by Jackie Rehbein-Manthey, achieved that goal and will open against Lakeville North on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. See schedule blow.
The Cougars capped their drive to the state tournament defeating Forest Lake, the defending champion, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 in the Section 7AAAA finals Thursday evening in Blaine. They had lost to the Rangers 2-1 in the finals of their own tournament during the regular season.
“We were definitely confident in the rematch,” Koslowski said. “Our tournament was on the same day as the high school homecoming dance and we were all distracted with plans occurring later that day.”
The Cougars learned a lot about Forest Lake that game, she said, watched films, and practiced against the Rangers tactics, such as how they used star hitter Bethany Weiss in the middle.
“Cassi (Sosinski) and I had practiced our line shots repeatedly, knowing that FL had a hard time covering them,” said Kowslowski, who led with 14 kills, many of them down the line.
Koslowski has generated 260 kills, Elena Hoecke 251 and Sosinski 172 heading into the state tournament. Hoecke leads with 61 ace serves. Ash McClellan has 43 aces and 578 assists. Mattie Petersen, libero, leads with 356 digs. Ingrid Noha has 206 and Kowslowski 203.
This will be Centennial's third state tournament; the others were 2009 and 2010.
Lakeville North won the Section 1AAAA title beating Northfield 3-1, led by outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke (20 kills) and middle hitter Kennedy Brady (11 kills). Lakeville is ever-present at state. It’s Lakeville North’s 10th state appearance since 2005, and Lakeville made 11 state trips before splitting into two schools.
Wayzata is the defending state champion and top seed.
No. 1 Wayzata (27-4) vs. Burnsville (19-11)
No. 4 Chaska (23-6) vs. No. 5 Rogers (29-4)
Centennial (25-4) vs. No. 2 Lakeville North (27-4)
No. 3 East Ridge (23-7) vs. Stillwater (24-6)
Championship and consolation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.