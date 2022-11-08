ciougars

The Centennial Cougars celebrated after beating Forest Lake in the section finals.

 Bruce Strand

During Centennial’s first volleyball practice of the season, Andi Koslowski said, the Cougars discussed goals and set the state tournament as their main one — which would end a 12-year absence from the big show.

“However, it didn't feel entirely real,” said the senior co-captain, “until getting first in the Apple Valley tournament and beating Andover in five sets during the regular season.” Those milestone wins made them realize “that we had the ability to push through and finish, and not give up until the end.”

