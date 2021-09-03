Centennial bounced back from a first-game loss to defeat White Bear Lake 22-25, 25-7, 25-22, 25-19 at home Thursday evening. With persistent hitting around the dial, the Cougars (3-1) had 46 kills. Ingrid Noha plunked down 11, Ashlyn Mclellan eight, Cassi Sosenski seven, Eleana Hoeke six, Linaya Swenson six, and Abby Koslowski five. McClellan and Marley Baland aced four serves each. Mattie Petersen made 14 digs and McClellan 13.
Latest News
- Football: Bears storm from behind but lose on last play to Blaine 23-21
- Swimming: East Ridge outstrokes Bears in SEC opener
- Football: Stillwater shuts down Cougars 7-0 in opener
- Swimming: Cougars beat Anoka in NWSC opener
- Girls soccer: Bears thump Lakeville South 6-1
- Boys soccer: Centennial shades Totino-Grace 1-0
- Volleyball: Cougars down White Bear 3-1
- Girls soccer: Cougars (4-0) fend off Totino-Grace 2-1
Most Popular
Articles
- Tragedy on White Bear Lake
- Swimmer dies in apparent drowning on White Bear Lake
- Stoplight planned for busy Hwy 61 intersection
- Tiny lake finally getting some attention
- Letters to the Editor
- New sign to memorialize name of White Bear bay
- Mask debate: ‘No easy answers’
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Residents on bottled water after new round of well sampling
- Ramsey County Sheriff's Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.