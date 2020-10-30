The Centennial Cougars beat Osseo 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 on Monday evening, and Coon Rapids 25-18, 25-6, 24-26, 25-15, both at home, improving to 4-3.
Sydney Petersen rattled off 19 kills and Natalie Jones 13 against Coon Rapids. Mattie Petersen aced four serves.
For the season, Sydney Petersen has delivered 95 kills and Ashley Crowl 79. Linaya Swenson has 32 kills and 12 blocks. Jadyn Clarner leads with 137 assists and 17 aces.
Jones and Mattie Petersen each have served for 28 points with 13 aces. Kailee Sendle has 66 digs, Sydney Petersen 59, Crowl 57, and Jones 51.
