The Centennial Cougars beat Blaine 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 on Tuesday evening, improving to 16-4 for the season. They have won conference match left, at Spring Lake Park on Tuesday. In the Northwest Suburban Conference, Champlin Park is 6-0, Osseo 7-1, Centennial 6-1, and Elk River 4-2 for the top five slots among 14 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.