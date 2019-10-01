Centennial went 4-0 without losing a set to claim the championship of its own invitational tournament Saturday.
The Cougars (15-4) defeated Big Lake 25-9, 25-8; Chicago Lakes 25-14, 25-10; Virginia 25-12, 25-15; and, in the championship match, Academy of Holy Angels 25-19, 25-22.
In the finals, Sydney Petersen notched 17 kills. Ashley Crowl was next with five. The Cougars served 48-for-49 with four aces. Kailee Sendle made 15 digs and Mackenzie McDonald 12. Jadyn Clarner put up 24 assists.
McDonald, senior liboro, hit a career milestone, notching her 1,000th dig.
“The team raised their level of play and I am really proud of them for staying focused during homecoming week,” coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey said. “Lots of distractions going on but the team didn’t let it phase them.”
