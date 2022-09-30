An ace serve by Mattie Petersen was the final point as Centennial prevailed in a grueling five-set match against Andover on Thursday evening — 28-30, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 18-16.

The Cougars scrambled back from a 14-15 deficit in game five. In the first game, the Cougars fought off set point three times, then failed at set point three times before losing 30-28.

