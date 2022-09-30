An ace serve by Mattie Petersen was the final point as Centennial prevailed in a grueling five-set match against Andover on Thursday evening — 28-30, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 18-16.
The Cougars scrambled back from a 14-15 deficit in game five. In the first game, the Cougars fought off set point three times, then failed at set point three times before losing 30-28.
“The team played with energy and determination and never gave up,” coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey commented.
Andi Koslowski logged 21 kills for the Cougars (11-2 overall, 3-2 conference). Cassi Sosinski added 11, Elena Hoecke 10 and Ingrid Noha eight. Ash McLellan made 46 assists and mixed in seven kills. Petersen led with 39 digs. She and Noha each had three of the team’s 11 aces.
For Andover (13-5 overall, 4-2 conference), Avery Bolles pounded 21 kills and made 34 digs for the Huskies. Devyn Maslowski added 13 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.