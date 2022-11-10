Led by Elena Hoecke with 16 kills, the Centennial Cougars kept their state Class 4A tournament experience going with a 3-1 win over Stillwater on Thursday morning in the consolation round.
The Cougars (26-15) prevailed 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 in Xcel Energy Center. They will close a memorable season in the consolation finals against Chaska (24-7) on Saturday, 8:30 a.m.
Hoecke was 32-for-36 attacking with 16 falling of them for kills. The 6-foot-3 freshman also made five blocks, three of them solo. Andi Koslowski added 14 kills and Cassi Sosinski 11. Ash McClellan put up 45 assists and had two of team’s five ace serves.
“The team really stepped it up today,” Coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey assessed. “Elena had a great match. She and Ash were connecting well. When we can get her established in the middle, it really opens up the rest of our offense.”
Four players had double-digit digs, led by libero Mattie Petersen with 29. Ashley Friedman made 12, McClellan 11 and Koslowski 10. Makayla Speed made four blocks (two solo) and Koslowski had two solo blocks.
“Our defense came up big today to make some big-time digs and blocks, especially in key situations,” Rehbein-Manthey said. “Stillwater is a great team and they really challenged us to play our best. We are excited to be playing on the last day of the season.”
For Stillwater, Tori Liljegren made 18 digs and 12 kills. Emily Eletson made 14 kills, Carolina Broke 11 and Courtney Peters 10.
No. 2 ranked Lakeville North (29-4), which beat Centennial 3-1 in the quarterfinals, defeated East Ridge 3-0 in the semifinals, and will face top-ranked Wayzata (29-4) for the championship on Saturday, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.