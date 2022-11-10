Led by Elena Hoecke with 16 kills, the Centennial Cougars kept their state Class 4A tournament experience going with a 3-1 win over Stillwater on Thursday morning in the consolation round. 

The Cougars (26-15) prevailed 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 in Xcel Energy Center. They will close a memorable season in the consolation finals against Chaska (24-7) on Saturday, 8:30 a.m.

